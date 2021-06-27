Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Down to $9.54

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.05. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 18,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 578,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

