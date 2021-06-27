Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Announces $0.10 Final Dividend

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.30.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

