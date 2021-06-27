Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $951.68 million, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

