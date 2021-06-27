Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of AJX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $287.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Great Ajax by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.