Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $647,282.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

