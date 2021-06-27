Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Graham worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $629.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $650.98. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $313.10 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

