GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.34. 28,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,667,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Specifically, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 523,654 shares worth $19,940,654. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.86.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoodRx by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after buying an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 144,988 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

