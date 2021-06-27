Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $57.42

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.42, but opened at $58.98. Global-e Online shares last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 1,318 shares changing hands.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

