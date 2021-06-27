Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGB shares. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,792,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,706,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Gerdau by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

