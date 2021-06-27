Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 167,623 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $69,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Adient by 4.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Adient by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADNT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

