Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,364 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of QTS Realty Trust worth $75,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.20 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.10.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

