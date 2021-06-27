Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.91 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $76,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NYSE RHP opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

