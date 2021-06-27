Geode Capital Management LLC Has $72.39 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,952 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $72,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 44.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.29. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.