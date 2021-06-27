Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 376,784 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of ChampionX worth $68,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of CHX opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.