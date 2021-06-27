General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of General Motors worth $88,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $223,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $135,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

GM stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

