Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 1.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $396.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $113.23 and a one year high of $409.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.67.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,870 shares of company stock worth $11,898,590. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

