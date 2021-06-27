GDI Property Group Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:GDI)

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.66.

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

