GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) fell 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.12. 1,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,701,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,960,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $12,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $12,528,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

