GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.547 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

GasLog has decreased its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

