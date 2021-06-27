Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,130. The stock has a market cap of $235.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

