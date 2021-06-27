Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $116.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 235,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,538. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $214.36. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.14.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

