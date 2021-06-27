Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

GAIA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. 1,909,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41. Gaia has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $228.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 132.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.