FY2021 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.38. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.