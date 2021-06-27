FY2021 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.42.

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$16.85 and a one year high of C$22.67. The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.