Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.39

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,687.78 or 0.99169653 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,828,620 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

