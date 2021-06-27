FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected results in the past two quarters. The company’s unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company's international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. On the flip side, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line. Global operations expose the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality makes profit prediction difficult.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE FCN opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.07.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $256,658,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

