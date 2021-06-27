Frontier Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Frontier has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $22.66 million and $5.74 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00580680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036661 BTC.

About Frontier

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.