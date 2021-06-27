Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,770,399 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,339,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770,399 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $174,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

