Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226,740 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.84% of Kansas City Southern worth $201,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,791,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,107,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after acquiring an additional 244,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $286.47 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

