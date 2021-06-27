Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,455,650 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.03% of Coupa Software worth $192,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $255.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.31.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $28,991,717 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.