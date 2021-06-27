Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 367,410 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.08% of Ares Management worth $158,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Ares Management by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $4,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

