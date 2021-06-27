Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 22,114 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.66% of American Water Works worth $178,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

AWK stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.84 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

