Franklin Resources Inc. Has $196.39 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,818 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $196,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

COST opened at $394.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $395.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

