Franklin Resources Inc. Has $173.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Chewy worth $173,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chewy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

CHWY stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

