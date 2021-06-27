Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.93% of Carlisle Companies worth $165,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $49,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.20. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

