Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,340,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 344,199 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $186,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $90,482,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $44,237,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Barclays upped their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

