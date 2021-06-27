Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 92,252 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,101,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $155,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 119.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 144,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 34.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKI. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NYSE:BKI opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.58. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

