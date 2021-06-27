Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 806,533 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,533 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 10.81% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $167,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

