Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 313,451 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 936,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $170,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $258.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.