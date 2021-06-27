Fractal (FCL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $82,178.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. Fractal has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $82,178.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fractal has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00101583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00160784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,168.87 or 0.99769646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

