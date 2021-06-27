Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE:FTS opened at C$56.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$57.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.