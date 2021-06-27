Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce sales of $122.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the lowest is $122.01 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $113.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $478.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $478.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $512.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.69 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million.

Several research analysts have commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.42. 123,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.88 million, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.