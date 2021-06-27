Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

