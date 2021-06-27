Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Five9 by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.11 and a 12-month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

