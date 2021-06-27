First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

AG stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $30,423,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $33,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after buying an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $18,186,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

