First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Hovde Group currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.85.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

