First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

