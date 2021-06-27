Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.53. 1,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several research firms recently commented on FNCH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,870,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,088,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,299,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

