Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNF. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.