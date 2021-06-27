Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,898 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 63,095 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,826,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

